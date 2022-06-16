Family fearful after bullets pierce through deaf man's Petersburg home

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A recent drive-by shooting has left a Petersburg household fearful after two bullets went inside of their home.

Otis Hill said he hasn't had any trouble in his home in an East Petersburg neighborhood until Sunday.

"I didn't know what happened, I can't hear," Hill said. "My wife opened the window, saw bullet holes in the window and I was shocked."

Otis, who is deaf, lives in his Petersburg home along with his wife and another roommate, both of whom are visually impaired.

"We saw the bullet holes and we were worried because we are deaf and we were lucky we didn't die," Hill said.

While Otis usually lives a quiet life, having his house shot at has him concerned for his and his wife's safety.

"I was scared. Thinking about being deaf, I can't hear it going through the window," Hill said.

Neighbors told police that they heard around 10 shots.

While he would usually spend his time in his living room, he now is spending his time in a back bedroom for safety.

"I go to my room to be more safe because the living room is not safe so I'll be safe in this bedroom."

Hill said he would like to see police do like they did when he moved in about eight years ago - not only patrol the neighborhood but sit in the neighborhood for a while.

He also plans to address the city council about the violence.