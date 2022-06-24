Family drives hours to grieve teen killed on Richmond's Southside

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond mom and dad from Philadelphia are grieving the loss of their youngest son who became Richmond’s latest murder victim.

Perhaps the biggest mystery surrounding 19-year-old William "Nicjuan" Fladger's killing is where he was found

Just before midnight on Monday, he was found in an alley, shot to death on Richmond's Southside.

“I don't know why he was over there because he don't be over that way, I really don't know," said Fladger’s mother, Renata Harrison.

Police say another man also showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound around the same time.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that detectives believe both Fladger and that man came from the Afton Avenue scene.

“He was 19 years old,” said Harrison. “My son wasn't in the streets. He was a good child, respectful and everything."

Richmond's official crime statistics page reports 30 homicides so far in 2022. However, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that Fladger is the 33rd homicide victim this year.

"I’m not going to see my son ever again. That's a big problem,” said his father, William Fladger.

Fladger drove four hours down I-95 from Philadelphia after hearing his son was killed

He says 19 years of memories were flashing through his mind like passing cars on the highway. The heartbreak and grief, he said, are real.

"Father’s Day was Sunday,” said Fladger. “The last time I talked to him, the last time I spoke with my son.”

“The last time I talked to him, I made him some hamburgers and fries, “said his mother. “He was with his girl, and he said, ‘I’ll see you tomorrow.’"

That tomorrow was at VCU Medical Center’s Emergency Room, where Fladger’s parents would learn, that he did not survive.