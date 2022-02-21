They took a leap of faith and created a Richmond radio network that helps the community

RICHMOND, Va. -- Daryl "TEK" Burton and Allen "AD" Roney are the men behind the Internet radio station 101.1 The FAM Digital Radio.

The music producer and the concert promoter worked together to help make dreams come true for hundreds of Richmond-area artists. FAM Radio Network provides a platform for local independent artists and celebrity guests.

"It's a 24-hour radio station. Hip hop," Burton said. "We also have regular Joe's who may not be able to get on FM radio, they can be a host on our station and so we allow them, if they have a podcast or an idea of a great show, they can come and do it on our platform."

"We just want to be that audio bridge to help bring the community," Roney said.

The Black network, which launched 10 years ago this week, is home to The Barry Farmer Morning Show with Sharon Lizzy.

That show is now syndicated to several states across the country.

"Barry Farmer and the crew have done a lot to progress this station," Burton said.

Both Burton and Roney are most proud of the impact their station has made on the community.

The network sponsors numerous events like Slide the City and The Smoke and Vine Festival. One of its most memorable partnerships was with former NFL player Michael Robinson's youth football program Excel to Excellence.

"We partnered with him for a couple of seasons where we began a radio stream called E to E Radio where we broadcast their games," Burton said. 'We also had students from Virginia State and Virginia Union broadcasters doing play-by-play."

Roney, Burton, and their third partner B. Sounds celebrate FAM Radio Network's 10-year anniversary, they hope their story will inspire others to take their own leap of faith.