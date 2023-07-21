Child drowns in Falling Creek

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A child drowned Friday afternoon in Falling Creek, according to Chesterfield Police.

While the drowning victim appeared to be a teenager, his exact age was not yet available.

"At about 3:50 p.m. on Friday, July 21, police responded to the 2500 block of Marina Drive to assist rescue with a potential drowning in Falling Creek. Responding officers learned that a juvenile went under the water without coming back to the surface," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email ."A juvenile male was pulled from the water by Chesterfield County Fire Department personnel. The juvenile was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.