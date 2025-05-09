Ceremony honors fallen Richmond officers ahead of National Police Week

RICHMOND, Va. — A ceremony honored fallen Richmond police officers on Thursday morning.

The memorial service was held at the Richmond Police Department's training academy on West Graham Road, honoring those who served the department and died.

Family members of officers who died in the line of duty attended the service and placed a wreath at the memorial stone in honor of their lost loved ones.<

More than a dozen officers were recognized during the service. National Police Week begins on Sunday.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.