New 43-mile bike and hike trail is coming to Virginia: 'Going to change the way people live'

ASHLAND, Va. -- For Ron Orr, who lives in Glen Allen, riding his bike — whether on the roadway or a trail — has a profound impact on his mental health. Orr was one of dozens of community members and advocates who attended the groundbreaking of the northernmost portion of the Fall Line Trail.

Once completed, the 43-mile paved trail with amenities will stretch from Ashland to Petersburg, connecting cyclists and walkers from seven localities in Central Virginia to exercise, nature, and much more.

“When I’m feeling down or not well, I just get on my bike and turn my music on; I go and troubles go away," Orr said. "Super excited, that’s why I’m here.”

WTVR Virginia cyclist Ron Orr

Dirt will be moving soon on the section of the trail stretching from near Carter Park in Ashland, along what used to be the Richmond-Ashland Trolley Line property back in the 1920s and 1930s, down to around Woodman Road in Henrico County.

To date, this 4.8-mile section marks the longest portion of the Fall Line Trail under construction.

Steve Trivett, now the Mayor of Ashland, said as a kid he would walk along the shuttered Richmond-Ashland Trolley Line path with friends. With construction beginning along that path soon, he said travelers will be able to soak in the beauty of Central Virginia.

“We’re providing an opportunity for people to not just think about a destination but enjoy the trip," Trivett said. "Since it’s a trail we share, that makes us all shareholders. And as shareholders, we have yet one more link that unites us.”

WTVR Ashland Mayor Steve Trivett

Once complete, the Fall Line Trail is envisioned as a north-south spine through Central Virginia, providing residents and visitors easy access to new ways of traveling through the region that don't involve motor vehicles. The Fall Line Trail will connect with the Virginia Capital Trail and Appomattox River Trail.

WTVR

"There are 95 schools within two miles of the Fall Line Trail. When this is all built, it’s going to change the way people live on a daily basis," said John Lugbill, the executive director ofSports Backers, who helped lead the regional effort to make the trail a reality. “The Fall Line Trail will be a destination connecting destinations.”

This Ashland-Hanover-Henrico stretch is fully funded, as is a majority of the project, but officials said future phases will require additional resources.

“Today is a time to pause and celebrate what we’ve done so far, but please continue to advocate and seek the additional funding that’s necessary to complete the 43 miles," said Chet Parsons, executive director of the Central Virginia Transportation Authority, the regional partnership that's provided the bulk of the funding.

Ron Orr is understandably looking forward to the stretch of the trail near his Glen Allen home, but he also considers the benefits to the region and anyone who lives near the trail in the seven localities that will host it.

“I think it’ll get more kids and adults out on bicycles, walking and cycling at the same time," Orr said. "They can walk right out their backyard right on the path and just go one way north or one way south.”

The Ashland-Hanover-Henrico portion of the trail is expected to be complete by 2026. The entire Fall Line Trail will be completed by 2030, if all goes to plan. You can learn more about the Fall Line Trail here.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.