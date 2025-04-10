Richmonders voice their opinions on Fall Line Trail path through Bryan Park at public forum

RICHMOND, Va. — The debate over the Fall Line Trail’s path through Bryan Park heated up during a public engagement forum held Wednesday evening. Residents gathered to voice their opinions on the city’s preferred alignment among four proposed routes.

Supporters say that the chosen route would ensure safe, ADA-compliant access to more amenities for a larger number of people. They also point out that it would create a dedicated pathway for pedestrians in an area where many are already walking.

However, not everyone is on board. Critics raised concerns that the plan would require cutting down several trees and could significantly disturb the roots of many others.

The discussion was so lively that the forum had to be relocated to accommodate the large turnout.

When complete, the Fall Line Trail, which will run from Ashland to Petersburg, is set to stretch 43 miles and connect seven different localities, making it a significant addition to the region’s outdoor spaces.

The entire trail is expected to be completed by 2030.

