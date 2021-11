RICHMOND, Va. -- The effort to build a north-south trail from Petersburg to Ashland is gearing up for a financial boost next month. The Central Virginia Transportation Authority is expected to vote to earmark around $108 million toward the Fall Line trail, a proposed 43-mile walking and biking trail that would connect Petersburg to Ashland, at its upcoming Dec. 3 meeting. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

