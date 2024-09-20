Why this group is protesting the Fall Line Trail's path through Richmond's Bryan Park

RICHMOND, Va. -- A proposed section of the Fall Line Trail, a long-awaited 43-mile hiking, biking, and running trail, is drawing mixed reactions from some community members as it is set to pass through Bryan Park. Posters urging residents to sign a petition against the specific route have appeared throughout the park.

Chuck Epes, a representative from Citizens for a Responsible Fall Line Trail, supports the overall project but opposes its current path.

“There are existing roadways that are wide enough and paved, which already accommodate bicyclists and pedestrians,” he said.

Epes expressed concern that the planned 0.75-mile trail will disrupt the busy park, particularly during weekends when soccer games attract families and large crowds.

"There are hundreds of kids and adults that play soccer here and they park their cars over here," he said. "Yet, this proposed route would separate the families from where they park their cars, so there’s going to be a lot of back and forth across the trail, soccer balls, kids running and playing and so forth, and it’s just going to be a recipe for incidents of some sort.”

Brantley Tyndall, Director of Outreach for Sports Backers’ Bike Walk RVA program, said the chosen route would provide a much-needed ADA-accessible walkway and bikeway in one of Richmond’s largest parks.

“This dedicated space does not currently exist anywhere in the park,” Tyndall said.

Funding for the project primarily comes from restricted transportation money allocated by regional authorities.

Richmond officials have held multiple community meetings to gather input and have committed to replacing any trees removed during construction at a two-for-one ratio.

The timeline for the completion of the trail through Bryan Park remains unclear, as the trail is being developed in sections.

In July 2024, Henrico County celebrated the completion of a 1,400-foot section of the Fall Line Trail at Spring Park.

“While this section may seem small, it will connect pedestrians and cyclists safely to Bryan Park,” said Fairfield Supervisor Roscoe Cooper said at the ribbon cutting ceremony for that section of the trail.

The Fall Line Trail will eventually stretch from Ashland to Petersburg, passing through Hanover, Henrico, Richmond, Chesterfield, and Colonial Heights.

Community members like Ron Orr, who attended the groundbreaking of the northernmost section in April 2024, shared their enthusiasm for the trail's mental health benefits.

“When I’m feeling down, I just get on my bike; it makes me feel better,” he said at the April groundbreaking.

Steve Trivett, the Mayor of Ashland, reminisced about walking along the old Richmond-Ashland Trolley Line, now set to become part of the Fall Line Trail.

“We’re providing an opportunity for people to enjoy the journey,” Trivett said at the April ceremony.

With 95 schools located within two miles of the trail, John Lugbill, executive director of Sports Backers, believes the Fall Line Trail will significantly increase opportunities to bike and walk in the region.

“It will change how people live,” Lugbill said in April.

The entire Fall Line Trail is expected to be completed around 2030.



