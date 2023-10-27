Fall Fest returns to Scott’s Addition: ‘This is for the city’

RICHMOND, Va., — A Richmond church in Scott’s Addition is celebrating Autumn with a Fall Fest on Sunday.

Jason Nicholas serves as pastor of The Chapel at 1808 Mactavish Avenue.

Pastor Nicholas and his congregation are bringing back the free Fall Fest for a third year on Sunday between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The church will once again close off the street and provide hayrides, a mechanical bull, a climbing wall, bouncy castles, food trucks, and more.

“This is really just a way of us saying, ‘Hey, this is for the city,’ Nicholas explained. “It's not even just the neighborhood. It's really the city. So people come from all over. It's just a great chance for us just to do something for the city to have some fun and invite people to come hang out.”

A live band and a dog costume contest are new additions this year.

