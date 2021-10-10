Churches, law enforcement partner for 'resolution and reconciliation' event

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The Petersurg Sheriff's Office, Petersburg Police and some area churches teamed up to create what they called "a weekend of resolution and reconciliation."

The Faith and Blue event was held Saturday at the Petersburg Sports Complex.

Those in attendance enjoyed free food, games and activities like fingerprinting, cornhole and an antique car show.

“It’s an opportunity to come together as a community along with our faith-based partners here in our city, and just to celebrate and give back to our community and show some love in our city,” Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian said.

The goal of the event was to create safer and stronger communities by connecting law enforcement officers and the residents they protect and serve.