Faison Center finishes $23M campus upgrade project with opening of latest building

RICHMOND, Va. -- Faison Center’s eight-figure campus upgrade has come to fruition.

The autism nonprofit recently opened a 12,000-square-foot, two-story building called Pioneer Hall, which serves as the organization’s hub for its adult day services program connecting autistic adults with volunteer and social opportunities. The building features six classrooms, an instructional kitchen and a behavioral health clinic.

The building at 1600 Willow Lawn Drive was the last phase of a $23 million campus-wide improvement project at the nonprofit’s headquarters complex across from Willow Lawn shopping center and included construction of four new buildings.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.