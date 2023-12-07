Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Faison Center finishes $23M campus upgrade project with opening of latest building

faison-center-ribbon-cutting-pioneer-hall-2048x1152.jpg
BizSense
faison-center-ribbon-cutting-pioneer-hall-2048x1152.jpg
Posted at 6:46 AM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 06:46:49-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Faison Center’s eight-figure campus upgrade has come to fruition.

The autism nonprofit recently opened a 12,000-square-foot, two-story building called Pioneer Hall, which serves as the organization’s hub for its adult day services program connecting autistic adults with volunteer and social opportunities. The building features six classrooms, an instructional kitchen and a behavioral health clinic.

The building at 1600 Willow Lawn Drive was the last phase of a $23 million campus-wide improvement project at the nonprofit’s headquarters complex across from Willow Lawn shopping center and included construction of four new buildings.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone