3 people suffer gunshots wounds in accident at Midlothian home, Crime Insider sources say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Three people were shot late Monday night in Chesterfield County's Brandermill area, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The shooting occurred just before midnight in the 2800 block of Fairgate Road, near the intersection of Genito Road and Brandermill Parkway, in Midlothian.

Sources say the incident appears to be the result of an accidental discharge of a firearm and that all three victims suffered injuries that appear to be non-life threatening.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.