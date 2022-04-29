Fairfield Middle looking for volunteers to assist with event for students

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fairfield Middle School is hosting a free event featuring fun, food and relaxation for their community.

The event, called All About Me, is catered to helping students look and feel their best. Organizers are in need of help to make the event the best that it can be.

On Saturday, May 14, Fairfield Middle will be full of local barbers, hairstylists and nail technicians giving away free services to students.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., families can enjoy free food, giveaways and live Zumba demonstrations while also shopping locally-owned businesses.

Principal Gena Jones said they are still in need of lots of donations and volunteers including station monitors, licensed cosmetologists, barbers and massage therapists.

She said she saw a need for more events like this after digging deeper into the reasons why some students didn't feel comfortable taking their hoods off.

"What I really found is that it wasn't about being defiant for not removing these things. They didn't want to stand out in a negative way among their friends. That immediately led me to connect and start talking to my staff members. We just want this to be a family event," Jones said.

A full list of volunteer needs can be found listed below:

Volunteers to help set up, run stations and clean up

Licensed barbers

Licensed cosmetologists

Massage therapists (short shoulder or hand massages)

Nail technicians for manicures

Donations: