One Henrico school adjusts cell phone rules amid 'issues'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Students at Fairfield Middle School will have to keep their cell phones off and away for the entire school day starting April 7 until May 16, according to a social media message posted by the school April 4. The new rule only applies to Fairfield Middle students, who returned from spring break this week, and was implemented to help limit distractions during the time period when students will be going through state Standards of Learning testing, according to Henrico Schools spokesperson Eileen Cox. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

