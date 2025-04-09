Bill Fitzgerald, GeNienne Samuels surprise Fairfield Elementary students with free books

RICHMOND, Va. — CBS 6 anchors Bill Fitzgerald and GeNienne Samuels surprised students at Fairfield Court Elementary School with free books on Wednesday.

Thanks to CBS 6's parent company the Scripps Howard Fund, Renewal by Andersen and CBS 6 viewers, we were able to donate 10 books to every child at the school through our Give A Child A Book campaign.

Bill and GeNienne were there as students got to pick out five books each. Eager fifth-graders came to the library to browse the dozens of titles from all genres and for all reading levels.

Bill and GeNienne had the chance to chat about why they liked certain books as they struggled to limit their choices to just five. GeNienne also shared some favorites with the students.

School leaders point out reading scores in the school have been improving since since Fairfield began receiving the free books last year.

"Being here and watching all of the children and being able to take part in something that affects our communities is just what it is to be not only a Renewal by Anderson teammate, but part of our local community," Lucy O'Shields with Renewal by Anderson said.

CBS 6 will continue to distribute books at the end of April at JB Fisher Elementary School, where students are able to get 10 free books.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube