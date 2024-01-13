Students at Richmond elementary school surprised with five free take-home books: 'I was so excited!'

RICHMOND, Va. -- It has truly been a community effort to get books into the hands of students at Fairfield Court Elementary School in Richmond.

An effort that started last spring and officially kicked off in September, during the CBS6 and Scripps Howard Fund “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign.

Nearly $17,000 was raised and as a result, the school’s 227 students get to take home five new books now and another five in the spring, for free.

CBS6 Anchors GeNienne Samuels and Bill Fitzgerald, along with members of the Sands Anderson law firm team, witnessed firsthand the excitement and joy reading new books can have on young children.

WTVR

At an assembly, kindergarten through fifth-grade students gathered for the surprise reveal. A surprise that was months in the making.

“We have a special surprise for you. Not only are you going to enter into your very own book fair but you’re also going to get to take home books for free,” said Chelsea Goode, one of the Reading Interventionists.

Her announcement was followed by cheers and claps from students, teachers, and guests.

Making reading a priority is a top initiative led by Angela Wright, the Principal at Fairfield Court Elementary School.

“When you enjoy reading, really enjoy it, that book can take you wherever you want to go. It can engage you.”

After the assembly, the real fun began.

Students filed into the library, eager to find the perfect books. Their eyes darted across titles and covers designed to grab their attention.

“I was so excited. I was like we’re getting five free books for free? I was so excited!” said Dysis, a 5th grader.

Dysis picked all chapter books, some that resembled comic books with detailed illustrations and fun graphics.

Jersiah, another fifth grader also selected chapter books. “I picked ‘I Survived the Great Chicago Fire 1871’, ‘I Survived the American Revolution 1776”, and a Harry Potter book and Spiderman.”

Jersiah added, “I like to read these types of books because I can drift off into my own imagination and it’s like I’m in the book.”

Some of the goals of the “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign:

Put text in hand of students

Expand their imaginations through reading

Help kids build their own home library and

Encourage students to spread the joy of reading to others.

Mission accomplished.

Jersiah doesn’t have a home library so he’s eager to start his collection. “I don’t have books at home so I would like to take these books home.”

GeNienne asked Dysis, “When you go home, is there anyone you want to read these books with?”

“My little brother Dakia and my other little brother Drew. He goes to this school," Dysis said.

And Jersiah can’t wait to share his new books with his cousin. “Me and my cousin will act like we are the characters in books. One of us is one character and the other person is the other character. My cousin said to feel the emotions to act like we’re in the book.”

In less than 20 minutes, Dysis and Jersiah already had a reading plan in place for the extended holiday weekend..

“I’m going to try to finish one book in one day. So that’s my goal,” said Dysis.

Jersiah plans to read a book a day, “So I want to read the second one first. And then on Saturday, I’m going to read the third one. Then on Sunday, I’m going to read this one and then on Monday this one. Then on Tuesday we’ll come back to school.”

When GeNienne told these fifth graders CBS6 viewers and others in the community donated money to help build each child’s home library, they were surprised and extremely grateful.

Jersiah said, ”Thank you. Thank you for giving us the opportunity because no one in our classroom knew we were going to do this. Everyone was surprised that we had a book fair and didn’t have to pay for the books.”

Looking right into the camera, Dysis added, “I would like to say Thank you. Thank you so much.”

