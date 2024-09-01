Man found dead in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating the death of a man in the City of Richmond.

"At approximately 11:59 p.m., a call for service was made for a person down on Fairfield Avenue," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email early Sunday morning. "Officers arrived and located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the 2100 block of Fairfield Avenue. Lifesaving attempts were made but unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced deceased."

Police have not released the man's name nor any information about the suspect.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.