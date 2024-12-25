Group hosts Christmas toy giveaway at Richmond church 'to give back' to families in need

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond-based organization, Faces Behind a Purpose for You, held its fourth annual toy giveaway to provide gifts to area families on Christmas.

Partnering with local groups, the event took place at Worship and Praise Deliverance Church on Laburnum Avenue.

Families were able to take home a variety of items, including toys, toiletries, diapers, food, and other basic necessities.

“These are being geared towards people that are in financial need, are in crisis," Tamika Cousins, the group's executive director, said. "We just want to give back and be a blessing, because we know it's a struggle from day to day."

In addition to the toy giveaway, the organization conducts monthly diaper giveaways for families in need. For more information, click here to visit their website.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok

Every day CBS 6 is giving a voice to the stories happening in your community. If you have a story idea, email our team at NewsTips@wtvr.com or click here to submit a tip.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.