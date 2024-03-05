Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Why isn't Facebook working? Users report Facebook and Instagram outage

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on March 5, 2024
Posted at 10:47 AM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 11:01:31-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Facebook and Instagram users around the country have reported issues logging into their social media accounts.

Some users have reported they were kicked out of their Facebook and Instagram accounts when attempting to log in on Tuesday morning.

Efforts to log back in have, for many, been unsuccessful.

Meta, the parent company of both Facebook and Instagram, has no official word yet about the cause of the outage.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone