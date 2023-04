RICHMOND, Va. -- The legal fallout from Fabling Built’s abrupt closure has begun in earnest. The Henrico-based home renovation company is now facing at least three lawsuits and eight warrant-in-debt actions after closing suddenly last month, a move that left its employees without jobs, subcontractors unpaid and customers with unfinished jobs and missing funds. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

