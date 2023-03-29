Watch Now
Richmond home remodeler abruptly closes, leaving clients and subcontractors in limbo

Richmond BizSense
Casey (left) and Adrienne Fabling
Posted at 9:37 AM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 09:37:05-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The abrupt closure of Richmond-area home remodeling firm has left clients and subcontractors searching for answers – and wondering what will become of their money. Henrico-based Fabling Built ceased operations earlier this month, according to an email the company sent to clients obtained by Richmond BizSense. Run by married couple Casey and Adrienne Fabling, the roughly 7-year-old firm offered residential construction services, including kitchen, bedroom, basement and attic additions and remodels, per its website. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

