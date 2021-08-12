Activewear brand Fabletics stretches into Short Pump Town Center

RICHMOND, Va. -- A California-based activewear company is opening a store at Short Pump Town Center as part of a larger expansion into brick-and-mortar retail. Fabletics, which sells clothing and accessories for yoga, running and the gym, plans to open a store at the mall in September, a company spokeswoman said. The store will be the company’s first in the Richmond area. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Posted at 7:24 AM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 07:24:07-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- A California-based activewear company is opening a store at Short Pump Town Center as part of a larger expansion into brick-and-mortar retail. Fabletics, which sells clothing and accessories for yoga, running and the gym, plans to open a store at the mall in September, a company spokeswoman said. The store will be the company’s first in the Richmond area. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.