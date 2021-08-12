Activewear brand Fabletics stretches into Short Pump Town Center

RICHMOND, Va. -- A California-based activewear company is opening a store at Short Pump Town Center as part of a larger expansion into brick-and-mortar retail. Fabletics, which sells clothing and accessories for yoga, running and the gym, plans to open a store at the mall in September, a company spokeswoman said. The store will be the company’s first in the Richmond area. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

