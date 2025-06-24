Extreme heat triggers Virginia’s ‘progressive’ pet laws. Do you know them?

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) Director Christie Chipps-Peters is reminding pet owners about Virginia’s tethering laws during extreme weather.

HB 1552/SB 272 deems tethering an animal outside without adequate shelter if the animal is not safe from predators or is not well suited to tolerate its environment. An animal control officer must inspect a pet's individual circumstances to determine if the conditions are safe.

“No such outdoor tethering during a heat advisory, a severe weather warning, or a period when the temperature is 85 degrees Fahrenheit or higher or 32 degrees Fahrenheit or lower shall constitute the provision of adequate shelter,” the law states.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for the Piedmont and Tidewater until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The heat index is expected to reach between 105 and 110 degrees each afternoon, with the potential for heat index values exceeding 100 degrees.

Tuesday's forecast high of 100 will be just shy of a record of 102 set in 2010.

“I would say that Virginia is really lucky that we have really progressive animal laws. Some of the surrounding states do not, and so we're very lucky that we do,” Chipps-Peters said.

She urged pet owners to give their dogs and cats plenty of fresh, clean water and to watch for signs of overheating, such as excessive panting, difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, stupor, or even collapse.

You should slowly cool down your overheated pet with a wet towel, by hosing them down with water, and by getting them into air conditioning.

The director was especially worried about animals with flat faces, such as French Bulldogs, Pugs, and Persian cats, who may have difficulty cooling themselves as quickly as other breeds with longer snouts.

“Do not take your pet in your car anywhere unless you have to go to the vet. Some people take their dog everywhere, like to the store or wherever. Leave them at home in the air conditioning. It's much safer,” Chipps-Peters explained.

Limit bathroom breaks outside and avoid hot blacktop surfaces that can burn your pet’s paws.

