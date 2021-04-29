Expert offers advice on how to keep a clutter-free home

RICHMOND, Va. -- Spring cleaning can sometimes feel like a tall task. And before you can scrub and sweep, you have to tidy.

Left unattended, that can eat up a lot of your weekend.

Lynda Reider the founder and Chief Clutter Cutter at Cut the Clutter RVA recommends setting aside 15 minutes after dinner each night and assigning everyone in your family one chore.

"It allows us to be accountable and to be able to feel really proud of the environment that we're creating," she said. "At the end, we like to say, give yourself a little cheat whether it's a fun game of banana grams or it's an ice cream or everybody gets to watch a fun show together, but that way everybody's settled in and ready for the next day as well."

Reider said when everyone pitches in it helps kids learn about what she calls the commerce of the home, or what daily tasks are needed to keep a tidy house without a parent doing it for them.

Another benefit to putting in a few minutes each day is that you won't feel overwhelmed at the end of the week.

Reider suggested taking some of that time you get back on the weekends to do something a little more fun than cleaning.