Expert calls for larger conversation on race following verdict of Derek Chauvin

RICHMOND, Va. -- A local speaker who focuses on reconciliation is also processing the guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin.

David Bailey executive director of Arrabon admits he was surprised by yesterday's verdict.

He works with leaders all over the country helping communities reconcile.

Bailey tells us that while this is progress there is still work that needs to be done.

Bailey also works with church leaders and equips them and their communities with resources to help in the work of reconciliation.

He calls yesterday's decision a sign that justice is possible.

But there needs to be deeper and more meaningful conversations about reform, policing-- and addressing the challenges that black communities face.

"If we don't start listening to one another it's not going to get any better. If we don't start talking to one another it's not going to get better and if we don't have an imagination for something different it's not going to get better -- so I don't know what else can we do, but learn how to move forward together and come up with new and creative solutions to these deeply entrenched problems that we have," said Bailey

Bailey adds the more people who are open and willing to participate in the necessary conversations-- the more progress we will make.