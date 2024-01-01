'It's really cool to experience my culture,' woman says at Capital City Kwanzaa Festival

RICHMOND Va. — The Greater Richmond Convention Center was filled with music, food and more to celebrate African and African American culture at the Capital City Kwanzaa Festival.

Families and community members come together during Kwanzaa, a seven-day celebration held from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, to honor their ancestors and give thanks.

Attendees at Saturday’s event experienced traditional music, local vendors and activities.

“Today is the fifth principle of Kwanzaa which is ‘Nia.’ and ‘Nia’ means purpose. My purpose today is to come out and celebrate my culture,” Alma Gates said. “Not to mention Nia, my granddaughter. I'm celebrating her also because her name is Nia.”

Nia Campbell said she has been studying abroad, so it felt good to once again experience the tradition.

“This is the first time I've been to a Kwanzaa event in five years,” Campbell said. “So now I'm back and it’s really cool to be in a place where I get to experience more of culture here.”

The Capital City Kwanzaa Festival is the largest event of its kind in Virginia and one of the largest on the East Coast, according to organizers.

