Petersburg expands bus route to assist relocated Carriage House residents

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The city of Petersburg announced Monday that its bus service will expand in order to meet the needs of residents who were relocated following elevator repairs at a city apartment building.

Buses will now serve a Days Inn hotel at South Crater Road in Prince George County, beginning Tuesday, April 23.

Two daily trips will take place, picking up passengers from the Days Inn at 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. A daily final return trip from Petersburg's downtown Transit Center will be held at 3 p.m.

Services will be available for Carriage House Apartments residents from Monday to Saturday until they can return to their homes.

The city says the elevator repair work at the apartments is expected to last 30 days at least.

