Richmond couple opens “smart fitness studio” in Short Pump

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Richmond couple opened a one-of-a-kind “smart fitness studio,” and they're offering one-on-one teaching through x-robotics equipment.

India and Eric Morgan opened Virginia’s first Exercise Coach location in Short Pump along Lauderdale Drive in Henrico County.

“The machines actually adjust a person’s workout to his/her strengths and weaknesses in real time, thereby helping the person get the most out of their workout and avoid injury. Additionally, the machines automatically make the exercises harder as a person gets stronger, so there is never a plateau and the person is competing against him or herself,” stated a press release.

The location continues the passion the couple shares for fitness. India, a former nurse at VCU Health, is pursuing her nurse practitioner degree while Eric works for a healthcare consulting firm.

India said they have seen more than 100 clients since opening on March 1.

“We've had a lot of clients come in and say when COVID hit they really just fell off because they didn't want to go to their regular gym,” she explained. “They didn't want to go to their bigger group classes.”

They are also offering two free sessions with a trainer, and you must sign up for an appointment.

“[Our clients] love that idea that it's one-on-one, a really efficient, great way to get a good workout and get back into that routine,” India stated.

The Short Pump location will add to the company’s roster of more than 160 locations nationwide.

The couple hopes to expand into Richmond next year.