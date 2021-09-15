Watch
Ex-owner of assisted living facility pleads guilty to fraud

Posted at 6:49 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 18:49:06-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Federal prosecutors say the former owner of a Richmond assisted living facility has pleaded guilty to health care fraud after spending more than $800,000 meant for residents’ care on travel, personal debts and gambling.

Mable Jones owned and operated Jones & Jones, an assisted living facility for elderly and incapacitated adults.

Court documents state Jones spent more than $800,000 of residents’ benefits on herself, which led to deficiencies that endangered residents’ health and safety.

Jones faces a maximum of 10 years in prison at sentencing, which is set for January.

