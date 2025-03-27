Henrico police investigate 'shots fired' call at West End apartment complex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police were on the scene at the Quarter Mill Apartments to investigate reports of shots fired, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

As of 8 a.m., no shooting victim has been found.

Police were called to the complex in the 6 a.m. hour after neighbors heard what sounded like several gunshots.

School buses were kept out of the area while police continued to investigate, Burkett said.

The Quarter Mill Apartments are located between Parham Road and Pemberton Road in western Henrico.

Henrico police have not yet released information about the situation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.