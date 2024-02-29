Richmond-based Evergreen to lay off 100 workers as it ends direct-to-consumer sales

RICHMOND, Va. -- Citing rising costs and lagging sales, Evergreen Enterprises is further trimming the operations of its Plow & Hearth brand and letting go of dozens of employees as part of the restructuring.

The 30-year-old Richmond-based home goods seller plans to lay off 107 workers as well as end Plow & Hearth’s direct-to-consumer sales operations, which consists of a mail-order catalog and website.

The job cuts will be effective in early May, according to a notice the company filed with the state.

The majority of the affected employees are based at the company’s distribution center in Madison County, Virginia, though some are in Richmond and others are remote workers, Evergreen CEO John Toler said in an interview with BizSense on Wednesday.

