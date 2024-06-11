Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

With eye on more sports gear, Evergreen expanding manufacturing capabilities at Midlo HQ

evergreen-doormat-1-2048x1152.jpg
BizSense
evergreen-doormat-1-2048x1152.jpg
Posted at 6:20 AM, Jun 11, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- A local retailer is putting into play new in-house manufacturing capability to be more responsive to spikes in demand for sports gear.

Evergreen Enterprises plans to convert 20,000 square feet of office space at its headquarters campus at 5915 Midlothian Turnpike into a production center to emblazon team logos and other designs on items like doormats and drinkware sold by the company.

CEO John Toler said sports merchandise as a category will see unexpected demand when an athlete suddenly becomes popular or a particular team has a good season, which creates a stocking problem for the Richmond-based wholesaler. Customers will clean out the offerings for a team, and Toler said products from overseas can often arrive after the team’s popularity fades and before Evergreen can fully capitalize on the trend.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone