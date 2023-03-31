Police shoot Richmond man who shot his wife, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Watch Now
A man who shot his wife in South Richmond Friday morning was later shot by Richmond Police in North Richmond after he pointed a gun at officers, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
Posted at 12:55 PM, Mar 31, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- A man who shot his wife in South Richmond Friday morning was later shot by Richmond Police in North Richmond after he pointed a gun at officers, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The conditions of those who were shot have not yet been released.

Police were initially called to a home along the 1100 block of Evergreen Avenue near Stockton Street in South Richmond at about 10:30 a.m.

Inside the home, they found a woman with gunshot wounds.

She was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

While investigating the shooting, another woman told police her father was headed to the Northside and that he had a gun.

Police later encountered the man along the 4100 block of North Avenue, near West Laburnum Avenue, in North Richmond.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that officers shot the man multiple times after he pointed a gun at them.

Those sources also said the man shot by police on North Avenue is the same man suspected to have shot his wife inside the Evergreen Avenue home in South Richmond.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

