These events are raising awareness about breast cancer: 'Our community cares'

RICHMOND, Va. -- With more than 47,000 estimated new breast cancer cases in Virginia in 2023, local organizations are bringing awareness to the cause and highlighting those who are beating the disease.

Breast cancer awareness month is officially in October, but the Sisters Network Central Virginia hosts their main event every year in September. This time, it's their first ever 5K walk/run.

“It's broken down into three phases. It's a one mile. It's a three mile and it's a five mile,” said Sisters Network member, Deborah Jackson.

WTVR Deborah Jackson

The participants will get to choose their own distance.

The Sisters in the Park 5K Walk/Run event will happen Saturday, Sept. 16 at Byrd Park. The event may be different this year, but the mission is the same.

“To give out information and to help people understand the importance of your monthly breast exams, your clinical exams and your annual mammogram, Jackson said.

Cheryl Tankersley is back with the signature event, Our Laughter in the Rain gala. It's a night of showering cancer survivors and warriors with love and support.

“It's a night we want to make them feel like a princess. We want them to know our community cares about them,” Tankersley said.

WTVR Cheryl Tankersley

The complimentary event will feature guest speaker, five-time cancer survivor Erin Weidemann from Montana. There will also be the much-anticipated fashion show with those battling cancer now and then.

“Part of this is bringing awareness. Letting them tell their stories so they can encourage someone else. Hey girl, you can do this. You can do this,” said Tankersley.

She says the event at the Short Pump Hilton on Sept. 24 is all about hope and joy.

“We want them to leave full with a heart full of joy,” Tankersley said.

Registration is required for both events.

Provided to WTVR Sisters in the Park

Provided to WTVR Our Laughter in the Rain

CBS 6 Anchor Reba Hollingsworth will emcee the Sisters Network event as well as the “Our Laughter in the Rain” gala along with CBS 6 anchors Tracy Sears and Greg McQuade.

WTVR Reba Hollingsworth continues Buddy Check 6 reports in honor of Stephanie Rochon

On the 6th of the month, CBS 6 and VCU Massey Cancer Center remind women to contact their buddy to remind them to conduct a monthly breast self-exam. If it is time, you should also schedule an annual clinical breast exam and mammogram, which are key to early detection.