Event to introduce Brunswick County students to aviation, engineering

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. -- Some Southside Virginia students are preparing to take to the skies.

This weekend, Brunswick County is once again teaming up with a retired judge and members of the Virginia Aviation Foundation to host a free one-day camp for students.

Students will fly with volunteer pilots and get a view from the cockpit during the Brunswick County fly day.

Economic development director Alfreda Jarrett-Reynolds said they're making their county the hub for all unmanned systems training and facilities out of their airport.

The goals of Saturday's fly day are to introduce middle and high school students to aviation and engineering as a possible career goals and to help the county build its workforce.

"To spark that interest in flying and piloting and aerospace and manufacturing and drones and unmanned systems. There's a whole new world in that area and so to be able to expose our Brunswick County citizens and students to that is an awesome opportunity to build that workforce we are looking to have when those opportunities arise here in Brunswick County," Jarrett-Reynolds said.

The Brunswick County Fly Day is on June 4 at 10 a.m. at the county airport.

You can find more information, check availability or register for the event here.