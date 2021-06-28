Event raises money for group that helps families who have experienced trauma

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Elephant House Foundation, which provides support to children and families who have experienced trauma, held a fundraiser Sunday in hopes of helping more people across Central Virginia.

Kiara Beasley, the executive director and founder of Elephant House, said trauma can be caused by many different situations.

“Trauma to us at the community level looks like drive-by shootings, community violence, homelessness, parents being recently divorced, sudden moves, job loss," Beasley said. "There is a lot of things that equate to trauma that we don't really identify as that."

And if the resources offered by the organization do not meet a family’s specific needs, a spokesperson for the foundation said they can refer families to so they can get the help you need.

If you or someone you know may be in need of their services, click here for more information.