Police release new information about Monday morning shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A woman suffered life-threatening injuries, and a man was also hurt in a South Richmond shooting on Monday morning, according to Richmond Police.

"Officers were called to the 2600 block of Hull Street [at about 11:14 a.m.] for the report of random gunfire. Officers responded and did not find a crime scene. At 11:51 a.m., officers were called to the area of 5th and Decatur streets for the report of a person shot," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email."Officers arrived and located an adult male and an adult female, each with an apparent gunshot wound. They were both transported to a local hospital."

Police said Hull Street and the Decatur calls were related and that the actual shooting happened along the 100 block of Evans Street.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective L. Burrell at (804) 646-3185 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.