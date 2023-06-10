Troopers: Missing 11-year-old Virginia girl is in 'extreme danger'

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police have issued a missing/endangered alert for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Troopers said the alert was issued Saturday at 4:10 p.m. for Eva Marie Capuria from Bedford County.

"The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen on Sycamore Creek Drive in Goode, Virginia," officials said.

Virginia State Police Eva Marie Capuria

Capuria is described as a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes, officials said.

"She was last seen wearing an unknown color long sleeve shirt, black shorts, and black combat boots," troopers said.

If you have seen Capuria or have information that could help investigators, call the Bedford County Sheriff's Office at 540-586-7827.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!