An arrest and indictment tanked his businesses. Now he’s been exonerated.

Posted at 6:30 AM, Mar 25, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- There were two phone calls over the last six months that changed the course of Eugene Thomas’s life.

The first came last October.

“I remember it like it was yesterday,” Thomas said earlier this month. “I had my morning coffee, I was checking my emails and I received a phone call from an FBI agent who stated there was a warrant for my arrest and I needed to come outside.”

“When I came to my front door there were probably 25 cars in front of my home. My children were there, my wife was there. It was just really bizarre,” he recalled.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

