Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Henrico police identify man killed in Thursday Broad St. crash

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on April 5, 2024
Posted at 12:09 PM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 12:09:20-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Henrico County Police have now identified the man killed in a Thursday evening crash along West Broad Street.

Police tell CBS 6 that the deceased has been identified as 55 year-old Eugene Robert Coleman Junior of Henrico County.

The crash happened at around 9:54 p.m. Thursday evening. Investigators say they believe that Mr. Coleman was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Broad Street from a shopping center into the eastbound lanes.

But a vehicle traveling west crashed into Coleman's vehicle. Detectives add they do believe speed was a factor in the crash and charges could be coming.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crash Team Investigator L. C. Jones at (804) 501-5000. You can also submit information via Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by using the P3Tips app; both methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone