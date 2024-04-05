Henrico police identify man killed in Thursday Broad St. crash

RICHMOND, Va. -- Henrico County Police have now identified the man killed in a Thursday evening crash along West Broad Street.

Police tell CBS 6 that the deceased has been identified as 55 year-old Eugene Robert Coleman Junior of Henrico County.

The crash happened at around 9:54 p.m. Thursday evening. Investigators say they believe that Mr. Coleman was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Broad Street from a shopping center into the eastbound lanes.

But a vehicle traveling west crashed into Coleman's vehicle. Detectives add they do believe speed was a factor in the crash and charges could be coming.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crash Team Investigator L. C. Jones at (804) 501-5000. You can also submit information via Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by using the P3Tips app; both methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!