Missing Henrico woman with dementia found safe in Richmond, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A missing 90-year-old woman with dementia who was last seen Saturday afternoon in Henrico's Lakeside neighborhood has been found safe, according to authorities.

Police said Ethel Lyons left her residence in the 2400 block of Lincoln Avenue around 1:30 p.m. She was reported missing around 2:30 p.m.

"Lyons suffers from dementia and is unfamiliar with the area," police said.

Officials said in an email around 4:45 p.m. that Lyons had been found safe in Richmond and was reunited with her family.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube