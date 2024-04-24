Glen Allen teen killed in crash on Virginia interstate

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A Glen Allen teenager was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash on Interstate 295 in Hanover County, Virginia, according to Virginia State Police.

"A 2016 Honda Accord was driving southbound on I-295 when it ran off the road to the left and struck an overpass head-on," a Virginia State Police spokesperson. "The driver of the Accord, Ethan A. Shelton, 19, of Glen Allen, Va., died at the scene. Shelton was not wearing a seatbelt."

The crash was reported at about 12:20 p.m. on April 23, 2024, on Interstate 295 south at the 40-mile marker near Pole Green Road.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

