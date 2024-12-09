Police: 74-year-old woman attacked in home days before she was discovered

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Colonial Heights Police are investigating a violent attack on a 74-year-old woman, who was found with significant injuries Sunday afternoon at her home on Essex Road.

She was discovered after a family friend requested a welfare check, having not heard from her in several days.

Police said the victim, who is currently listed in stable condition, had been injured for several days before authorities arrived.

"The injuries were significant enough that she was not able to reach a telephone and make a call for help," Colonial Heights Police Major Rob Ruxer said. "It was apparent that the injuries had happened several days ago."

Detectives have not been able to gather much information from her, and there was no sign of forced entry into the home.

As part of their investigation, police are asking residents in the area to review security footage from December 5 onward for any suspicious activity.

They requested that homeowners with video surveillance or Ring cameras check for signs of an unknown individual or vehicles leaving the area in an unusual manner.

"We would like anybody with video surveillance or Ring cameras to go over their videos for the past several days and if they see anything suspicious," Ruxer said.

The attack has left the woman's Colonial Heights community fearful, as neighbors describe the area as typically quiet.

"We put up about four more [cameras] just so we can keep an eye on things around here," one neighbor told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil. We installed some fluorescent lights back in my carport so that it will be very bright."

"[We're] worried about what’s going on and not knowing is the hardest part," another neighbor said. "I hope you’re doing well and we’re waiting for you to come back home. We have neighbors that will watch out for you."

Anyone with relevant video footage is encouraged to contact Crime Solvers at 748-0660.

