Shots fired, Essex deputies assaulted at high school football game

ESSEX COUNTY, Va. -- A teenager was taken into custody and two sheriff's deputies were recovering from minor injuries Saturday after a violent night at a high school football game. The high school football game between Essex and King & Queen was shut down and everyone at the game was told to take cover after fights broke out and gunshots were fired near the school, according to the Essex County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies continue to investigate who was responsible for Friday night's violence which began with a fight at the ticket booth and continued in the parking lot.

"During the fight, two Essex County deputies were assaulted," Essex Sheriff Arnie Holmes said.

Ten minutes later, at approximately 8:32 p.m., shots were fired in the high school parking lot.

At that time, according to the sheriff's office, the Essex County High School staff activated a panic alarm.

"Moments later, a second set of shots were fired near the softball field," a spokesperson for the Essex County Sheriff's Office posted on social media. "Emergency protocols were put into place and the football game was shut down and all players, coaches, and attendees were directed to take cover and move to the visiting side of the football field."

Shots were then fired from a dark SUV and a white car that drove by the high school, headed towards Tappahannock Boulevard, according to deputies.

"A search for both vehicles began, but both vehicles managed to leave the area. Thanks to several tips provided by citizens, several persons of interest have been identified," the Essex Sheriff's spokesperson continued. "A Northumberland County juvenile is in custody on multiple charges, including two counts of assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. More charges and arrests are expected as this case remains under investigation by the Essex County Sheriff’s Office."

Anyone with information was asked to call or text 804-443-3248.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.