Teen dies, two others injured in Essex County crash

Posted at 9:40 AM, Jul 26, 2023
ESSEX COUNTY, Va. — One teenager died and two other teens were injured in a car crash Tuesday night in the northern part of Essex County.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened around 7:10 p.m. on Elevon Road off of Route 17.

A 2004 Honda Accord ran off the road to the right, over corrected and hit a tree stump on the left side.

The driver, who was under 18, was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, State Police said.

Two passengers were medflighted to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious, but not-threatening, injuries.

State Police said the front seat passenger was also under 18. The rear passenger was identified as 18-year-old William Henry Monroe IV of Tappahannock. Neither were wearing a seat belt.

This crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

