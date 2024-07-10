Chesterfield police searching for missing 16-year-old

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Chesterfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl who was reported missing on June 30.

Esmeralda Diaz was last seen on June 11 at the Southwood Apartments in Richmond. She is a Hispanic girl, approximately 4-foot-6-inches, 122 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, police ask you to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

