Chesterfield police searching for missing 16-year-old

Posted at 11:11 PM, Jul 09, 2024

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Chesterfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl who was reported missing on June 30.

Esmeralda Diaz was last seen on June 11 at the Southwood Apartments in Richmond. She is a Hispanic girl, approximately 4-foot-6-inches, 122 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, police ask you to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

