Water breaches eroding Hanover dam

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Emergency crews are working to keep Hanover County safe amid concerns about the Mattawan Dam.

The dam off Pine Slash Road is eroding and rising water levels have pushed creek water over the dam.

As a result, Williamsville Road between Pole Green Road and Studley Road is closed for the foreseeable future.

"What we’re trying to do is get the dam down to a safe level so we can reopen Williamsville Road when it’s safely possible," dam safety engineer Mark Killgore said about the pumps removing water from the creek to prevent further flooding. "The dam is not a high-hazard dam that threatens homes or businesses, it’s strictly a question of caution regarding the nearby roads."

Killgore said most dams in Virginia are around 70 years old.

Killgore added that he expected the issues with Mattawan Dam to be resolved in a matter of days.

A spokesperson with Hanover County Public Schools told CBS6 that the district does not anticipate any further disruptions to bus routes in the area.

According to VDOT, motorists should use Williamsville to Pole Green Road, to Rural Point Road, to Studley Road, to Williamsville. Road to get around closures.

Real-time traffic information and road conditions can be found on 511virginia.org.

