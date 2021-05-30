Police: Driver killed was trying to turn onto Midlothian Turnpike when hit by pickup

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of a 70-year-old man killed in a two-vehicle wreck on the Midlothian Turnpike Saturday evening.

Chesterfield Police said officers were called to the fatal crash in the 8200 block of Midlothian Turnpike around 7:30 p.m.

"A 1997 Mercedes-Benz E320 was attempting to turn onto Midlothian Turnpike when it was struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado traveling westbound on Midlothian Turnpike," Lt. Jim Profita with Chesterfield Police said.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz, Ernest W. Harris of the 4800 block of Bonnie Brae Road, was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries, Profita said.

The driver of the pickup was not taken to the hospital, according to officials.

"Police continue their investigation," officers said.

There has been no word if charges will be filed in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding about the wreck is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.