Welcomes home, 'Sissy!' Parade, Santa greet Virginia girl who spent months in hospital

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Friends, family and the community in Hopewell welcomed home a young girl who has been hospitalized for eight months being treated for a brain tumor.

The Christmas-themed festivities for Erica “Sissy” Milton, who spent the holiday at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, included a parade, presents and a visit from Santa Claus on Saturday.

Neighbor Chuck Everett has kept his outdoor Christmas tree, with just over 4,000 lights, illuminated for “Sissy.”

"She's got a Christmas tree waiting for her when she gets home," Everett said.

Taylor Milton, “Sissy's” mother, said that Christmas tree shining brightly these past months has been "a sign of hope" for the family.

The girl’s mother also said the support of the community has been a blessing.

"It means the absolute world to us,” Milton said. “I don't think we'd be where we're at today without the support of the whole community that we've had behind us."

The family said many of “Sissy's” prayer warriors were also on hand for the surprise.

Everett said he planned to take down the Christmas tree on Sunday.

