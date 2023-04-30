Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Welcomes home, 'Sissy!' Parade, Santa greet Virginia girl who spent months in hospital

Welcomes home, 'Sissy!' Parade, Santa greet Virginia girl hospitalized for 8 months
Poster image - 2023-04-30T011348.908.jpg
Poster image - 2023-04-30T011438.922.jpg
Posted at 1:30 AM, Apr 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-30 01:39:03-04

Watch the report from WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Ben Brady in the video player above.

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Friends, family and the community in Hopewell welcomed home a young girl who has been hospitalized for eight months being treated for a brain tumor.

The Christmas-themed festivities for Erica “Sissy” Milton, who spent the holiday at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, included a parade, presents and a visit from Santa Claus on Saturday.

Neighbor Chuck Everett has kept his outdoor Christmas tree, with just over 4,000 lights, illuminated for “Sissy.”

"She's got a Christmas tree waiting for her when she gets home," Everett said.

Taylor Milton, “Sissy's” mother, said that Christmas tree shining brightly these past months has been "a sign of hope" for the family.

The girl’s mother also said the support of the community has been a blessing.

"It means the absolute world to us,” Milton said. “I don't think we'd be where we're at today without the support of the whole community that we've had behind us."

The family said many of “Sissy's” prayer warriors were also on hand for the surprise.

Everett said he planned to take down the Christmas tree on Sunday.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone